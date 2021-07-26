Fractal (FCL) Market Cap Hits $2.53 Million

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded up 15.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Fractal has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $241,817.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fractal has traded up 32.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00037653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00110666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00131521 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,512.61 or 1.00496390 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $307.32 or 0.00823315 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

