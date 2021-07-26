Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FPRUY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FPRUY opened at $33.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.44. Fraport has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $39.03.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

