Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FPRUY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FPRUY opened at $33.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.44. Fraport has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $39.03.

About Fraport

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

