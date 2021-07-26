Freehold Royalties (FRU) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Freehold Royalties (TSE: FRU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/19/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$12.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.50 to C$12.00.

7/15/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

7/14/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$12.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$12.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$11.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.00 to C$11.50.

6/9/2021 – Freehold Royalties was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$10.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$9.50.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$8.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.40. The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,197.50. Freehold Royalties Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$36.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 5,250.00%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

