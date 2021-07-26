Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 259.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,795 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,710 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 598.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,864 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,652,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,241,000 after buying an additional 4,096,921 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 179,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 103,280 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $1,545,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.99.

FCX stock opened at $35.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.33. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.14.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,309.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,402,577 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

