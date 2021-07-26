Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.33 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report issued on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.33 for the year.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.38%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nord/LB raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $40.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.02. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $33.84 and a 1-year high of $46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.8338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.59%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth $554,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 741,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,354,000 after buying an additional 95,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth $1,562,000. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.