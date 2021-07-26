Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note issued on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest forecasts that the company will earn $1.23 per share for the year.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 4.66%.

FSNUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $13.36 target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.49. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $14.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5164 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is 19.57%.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.