Freshpet (FRPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect Freshpet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $158.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -632.00 and a beta of 0.71. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $86.53 and a 1 year high of $186.98.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,601,969. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.10, for a total value of $149,782.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,924,089.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,314 shares of company stock valued at $5,051,884 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRPT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.56.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.