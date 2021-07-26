Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Frontline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Frontline’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FRO. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Danske upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Frontline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

Shares of FRO opened at $8.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.51. Frontline has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $107.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.05 million. Frontline had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 15.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth $14,872,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the first quarter valued at about $2,811,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,681,571 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,772,000 after purchasing an additional 386,180 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline during the first quarter worth about $1,430,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline during the first quarter worth about $1,225,000. Institutional investors own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

