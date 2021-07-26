FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71,440 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.43% of FTI Consulting worth $20,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,997,000 after buying an additional 17,827 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at $5,141,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 480.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 20,292 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $137.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.49. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.87 and a 52 week high of $147.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.42.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.84 million. On average, analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FCN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

