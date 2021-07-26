Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s (NYSE:YMM) Quiet Period Will Expire on August 2nd

Full Truck Alliance’s (NYSE:YMM) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, August 2nd. Full Truck Alliance had issued 82,500,000 shares in its IPO on June 22nd. The total size of the offering was $1,567,500,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During Full Truck Alliance’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Full Truck Alliance stock opened at $10.85 on Monday. Full Truck Alliance has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $22.80.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

