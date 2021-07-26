Function X (FX) Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $72.18 million and approximately $324,081.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Function X has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,910.47 or 0.99965900 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00031056 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006271 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 53.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00068846 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00010426 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002651 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000465 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000101 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.
About Function X
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
