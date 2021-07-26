Function X (FX) Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $72.18 million and approximately $324,081.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Function X has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Function X

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 262,515,400 coins and its circulating supply is 249,490,962 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

