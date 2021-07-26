Fundamenta Price Reaches $0.38 on Major Exchanges (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded up 24.9% against the dollar. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000982 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $387,586.15 and approximately $65,230.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00037693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00112769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.52 or 0.00132349 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,833.72 or 0.99768720 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.94 or 0.00819401 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,948,847 coins and its circulating supply is 1,014,318 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

