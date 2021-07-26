Furucombo (COMBO) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.21 Million

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000672 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Furucombo has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $223,917.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00037657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00116096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00129588 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,738.37 or 1.00170467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002667 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.20 or 0.00807133 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

