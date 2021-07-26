Fusion (FSN) Trading 19% Higher Over Last Week

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Fusion has a market capitalization of $29.23 million and $1.96 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded 19% higher against the US dollar. One Fusion coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,804.13 or 0.99745375 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 69,210,935 coins. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

