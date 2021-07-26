FUTURAX (FTXT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 71.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. During the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One FUTURAX coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. FUTURAX has a market capitalization of $22,399.09 and $11.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.87 or 0.00229432 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000215 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000065 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001263 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.51 or 0.00789819 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FTXT is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

