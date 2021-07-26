FUZE Token (FUZE) Market Cap Achieves $26,124.14

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last week, FUZE Token has traded up 17% against the dollar. FUZE Token has a market capitalization of $26,124.14 and approximately $46,329.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUZE Token coin can now be bought for $34.47 or 0.00092587 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00037489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00108038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00131966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,257.09 or 1.00061260 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002703 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.40 or 0.00828257 BTC.

About FUZE Token

FUZE Token’s total supply is 758 coins. The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken . The official website for FUZE Token is fuzetoken.net . The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token . FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FUZE Token

