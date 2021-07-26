FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Issued By Piper Sandler

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TACO. TheStreet raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Del Taco Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACO opened at $9.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $334.86 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.08. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 10.47%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,308,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,114,000 after acquiring an additional 247,918 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 994,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 42,157 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 268,434 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 646,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 19,312 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 621,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 51,669 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of June 9, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

