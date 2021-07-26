FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Issued By KeyCorp

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.49. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SARTF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. AlphaValue upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $640.00.

Shares of SARTF stock opened at $571.80 on Monday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $313.50 and a 52-week high of $574.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.91 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $481.76.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

