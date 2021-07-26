FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Welbilt, Inc Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) – KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Welbilt in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Welbilt’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. increased their price target on Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair lowered Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.38.

Shares of NYSE:WBT opened at $23.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.73 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. Welbilt has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Welbilt had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $316.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 224.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 36.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

