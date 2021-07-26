FY2021 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Comerica in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.70 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.90. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock.

CMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.97.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $67.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $79.86. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.81.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Comerica declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

In other Comerica news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 6,812.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,434 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $88,964,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 1,892.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,062,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,859,000 after purchasing an additional 673,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth about $37,340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

