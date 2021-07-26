FY2021 EPS Estimates for Globe Life Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Globe Life in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the company will earn $7.41 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.36. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.37 EPS.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.80.

GL stock opened at $93.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $75.39 and a 52-week high of $108.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $3,134,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,739.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,544,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,000 shares of company stock worth $18,516,590. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.