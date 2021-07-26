FY2021 EPS Estimates for Rogers Sugar Inc. Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rogers Sugar in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$215.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$212.00 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RSI. TD Securities cut Rogers Sugar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of TSE RSI opened at C$5.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.79. The firm has a market cap of C$596.37 million and a P/E ratio of 14.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.45. Rogers Sugar has a 12-month low of C$4.71 and a 12-month high of C$5.97.

In other news, Senior Officer John Holliday sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.91, for a total value of C$295,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$871,260. Also, Senior Officer Michael Walton sold 25,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.78, for a total value of C$148,973.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$295,392.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.45%.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.