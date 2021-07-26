FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sonoco Products Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sonoco Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.56 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.60.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $62.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.73. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -32.26, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.79%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $52,404.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $489,511.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,669,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,100 shares of company stock worth $752,759. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

