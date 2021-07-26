FY2021 EPS Estimates for Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) Raised by Analyst

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) – Capital One Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vine Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VEI. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vine Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Vine Energy stock opened at $13.97 on Monday. Vine Energy has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $16.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.86.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $160.63 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vine Energy in the first quarter valued at $345,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Vine Energy during the first quarter worth $450,000. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the first quarter worth about $962,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vine Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vine Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,374,000.

About Vine Energy

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

