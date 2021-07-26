FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Comerica Incorporated Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Comerica in a report issued on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.40 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.37. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.97.

Comerica stock opened at $67.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60. Comerica has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $79.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 170,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,529,000 after buying an additional 116,150 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,564,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

