FY2022 Earnings Forecast for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FirstEnergy in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.56. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

NYSE FE opened at $38.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.83. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $39.74.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

