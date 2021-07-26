FY2022 EPS Estimates for Carlisle Companies Incorporated Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $11.25 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.85. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $12.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, June 28th. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.25.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $199.67 on Monday. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $202.35. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 33.23%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,086,000 after purchasing an additional 165,004 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,848,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $304,148,000 after acquiring an additional 69,593 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,060,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $174,501,000 after buying an additional 25,339 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,056,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,422,000 after acquiring an additional 20,111 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

