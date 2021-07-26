FY2022 EPS Estimates for Great-West Lifeco Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will earn $3.58 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.45.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$12.12 billion for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GWO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco to C$41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Great-West Lifeco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$37.05.

TSE:GWO opened at C$37.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.87. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$23.55 and a 52 week high of C$38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 21.56, a current ratio of 25.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 49.16%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total value of C$156,204.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 779 shares in the company, valued at C$28,298.42.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.