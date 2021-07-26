FY2023 EPS Estimates for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Cut by Barrington Research

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) – Analysts at Barrington Research lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gray Television in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.45. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of GTN stock opened at $21.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.04. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $24.43.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

In other Gray Television news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,173.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,287,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,150,232.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $904,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,115.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,700 shares of company stock worth $2,410,373 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTN. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

