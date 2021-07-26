FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the company will earn $1.59 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)’s FY2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. SEB Equities lowered Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SEB Equity Research downgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, DNB Markets cut Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of BIOVF stock opened at $20.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.04. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $436.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.00 million.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

