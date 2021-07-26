Fyooz (FYZ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $400,528.00

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. During the last week, Fyooz has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. One Fyooz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000583 BTC on exchanges. Fyooz has a market cap of $1.50 million and $400,528.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00049073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002785 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00015231 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $325.80 or 0.00821265 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005779 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Fyooz Profile

Fyooz (CRYPTO:FYZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Buying and Selling Fyooz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fyooz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fyooz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

