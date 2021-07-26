G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.70 Million

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will post sales of $2.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.28 million to $4.00 million. G1 Therapeutics posted sales of $2.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year sales of $33.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.67 million to $40.09 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $70.14 million, with estimates ranging from $55.17 million to $85.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.95% and a negative net margin of 159.11%. The business had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, G1 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of GTHX opened at $17.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.54. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $37.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.06.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $597,000.00. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $184,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTHX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,764,000 after acquiring an additional 255,314 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,827,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after buying an additional 159,467 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,598,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,468,000 after buying an additional 47,938 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,373,000 after buying an additional 251,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 699,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after buying an additional 316,336 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.