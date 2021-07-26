G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.70 Million

Brokerages forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will post sales of $2.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.28 million to $4.00 million. G1 Therapeutics posted sales of $2.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year sales of $33.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.67 million to $40.09 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $70.14 million, with estimates ranging from $55.17 million to $85.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.95% and a negative net margin of 159.11%. The business had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, G1 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of GTHX opened at $17.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.54. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $37.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.06.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $597,000.00. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $184,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTHX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,764,000 after acquiring an additional 255,314 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,827,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after buying an additional 159,467 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,598,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,468,000 after buying an additional 47,938 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,373,000 after buying an additional 251,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 699,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after buying an additional 316,336 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

