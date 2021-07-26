GAMB (GMB) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,434.00

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. One GAMB coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $9.96 million and $11,434.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GAMB has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00049756 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00015775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.52 or 0.00851567 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00084564 BTC.

About GAMB

GAMB is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

