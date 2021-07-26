GAMEE (GMEE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $807,354.00

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One GAMEE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000413 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, GAMEE has traded 103.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. GAMEE has a market cap of $8.18 million and approximately $807,354.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00037655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00112405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00130491 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,547.61 or 0.99726698 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002659 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.03 or 0.00809531 BTC.

About GAMEE

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,966,654 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

