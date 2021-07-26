Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To End on August 2nd (OTCMKTS:GHACU)

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:GHACU) lock-up period will end on Monday, August 2nd. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition had issued 17,500,000 shares in its IPO on February 3rd. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,458,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,683,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,075,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,372,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,208,000.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

