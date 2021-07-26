Gamma Communications (OTCMKTS:GAMCF) Trading 2.8% Higher

Gamma Communications plc (OTCMKTS:GAMCF)’s stock price traded up 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.21 and last traded at $23.21. 3,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 2,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.57.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.21.

About Gamma Communications (OTCMKTS:GAMCF)

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

