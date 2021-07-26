Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Cut to Sell at CLSA

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) was downgraded by investment analysts at CLSA from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $2.70 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $19.00. CLSA’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GOTU. downgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Nomura upgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $29.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.06.

NYSE GOTU opened at $2.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $683.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of -1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.12. Gaotu Techedu has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $149.05.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $296.15 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 96.40% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gaotu Techedu will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

