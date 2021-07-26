Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Receives Sell Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $2.60 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 26.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. lowered Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup lowered Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. CLSA lowered Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $2.70 in a research note on Monday. Nomura upgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $29.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Shares of NYSE GOTU opened at $3.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $897.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of -1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.12. Gaotu Techedu has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $149.05.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 96.40%. The company had revenue of $296.15 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Gaotu Techedu will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

