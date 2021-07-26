GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Price Down 8.2%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) shares traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.35 and last traded at $59.39. 24,652 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,380,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.43.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of -71.48 and a beta of 1.03.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in GDS by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in GDS by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in GDS by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after buying an additional 21,533 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in GDS by 597.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

