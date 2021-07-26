Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale raised shares of Geberit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of GBERY stock opened at $80.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.83. Geberit has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $80.85.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

