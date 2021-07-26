Gecina’s (GECFF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Societe Generale set a $158.34 price target on Gecina and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.17.

Get Gecina alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GECFF traded up $4.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.00. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 206. Gecina has a 12-month low of $122.78 and a 12-month high of $163.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.34.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.