Gem Exchange And Trading (GXT) Achieves Market Cap of $2.69 Million

Gem Exchange And Trading (CURRENCY:GXT) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 26th. During the last seven days, Gem Exchange And Trading has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One Gem Exchange And Trading coin can now be purchased for $0.0590 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges. Gem Exchange And Trading has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and $44,814.00 worth of Gem Exchange And Trading was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00048894 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002711 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00015023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $302.52 or 0.00812479 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Gem Exchange And Trading Coin Profile

GXT is a coin. Gem Exchange And Trading’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,508,027 coins. Gem Exchange And Trading’s official website is www.gxtglobal.com . Gem Exchange And Trading’s official Twitter account is @GXT25075644 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GXT is a global company headquartered in Singapore that conducts business with overseas companies in a total of 7 countries including Dubai, India, Virgin Islands, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Kazakhstan. The main countries of use are Japan, China, Vietnam, and Korea, and are used in a total of 20 countries. The GXT system consists of platforms, services, and exchanges, and acts as an important element of the token economy. GXT Token will be traded through public exchange listing, available on the GXT Platform, and will be used when using financial services through tokens and swaps on the Global Exchange (Fiat).The GXT Token is being promoted to receive financial services (overseas remittance, simple payment, debit card) through XIGNAL exchange. “

Gem Exchange And Trading Coin Trading

