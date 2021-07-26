Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Given New $500.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.20% from the company’s previous close.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.88.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $449.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $377.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62. Generac has a 52 week low of $134.15 and a 52 week high of $452.92. The firm has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $807.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.16 million. As a group, analysts predict that Generac will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total value of $1,655,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,369 shares in the company, valued at $212,077,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at $7,359,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,093 shares of company stock worth $12,149,690. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Generac by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after acquiring an additional 10,374 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,895,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,054,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 9.1% in the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Generac by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

