Genesis Shards Achieves Market Cap of $1.49 Million (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Shards has a market cap of $1.49 million and $381,288.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Genesis Shards has traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

