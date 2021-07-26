GenesisX Price Tops $0.0045 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 26th. GenesisX has a market cap of $52,625.85 and $710.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GenesisX has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00010631 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000036 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,753,084 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

