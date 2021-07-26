Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Stock Price Down 8%

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH)’s stock price was down 8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.05 and last traded at $17.05. Approximately 2,852 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 352,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -1.49.

Get Genetron alerts:

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Genetron had a negative net margin of 666.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genetron by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,993,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,790,000 after buying an additional 223,352 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Genetron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,018,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Genetron by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 697,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,958,000 after purchasing an additional 276,571 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Genetron by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 632,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 457,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Genetron by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 326,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 148,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

About Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH)

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Genetron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.