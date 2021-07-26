Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Stock Price Down 8%

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH)’s stock price was down 8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.05 and last traded at $17.05. Approximately 2,852 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 352,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -1.49.
Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Genetron had a negative net margin of 666.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter.
About Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH)
Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.
