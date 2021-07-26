Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) PT Lowered to $41.00

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.66% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, KeyCorp cut their price target on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

Get Gentex alerts:

GNTX opened at $32.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.45. Gentex has a 52-week low of $24.99 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $194,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,570.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $140,835.48. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,501 shares of company stock worth $678,389. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter worth about $83,547,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 4,180.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,498,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,140 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,018,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $821,057,000 after buying an additional 1,272,311 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,308,000 after buying an additional 1,060,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 114.9% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,359,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,488,000 after buying an additional 726,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.