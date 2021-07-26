Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 109,738 Shares of Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 836,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 109,738 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.44% of Chiasma worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Chiasma by 3,398.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 624,562 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Chiasma during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,162,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Chiasma by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 799,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 211,230 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chiasma during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chiasma by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,307,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,482,000 after purchasing an additional 67,166 shares in the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chiasma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMA opened at $4.24 on Monday. Chiasma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $245.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Chiasma, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

CHMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Chiasma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Chiasma Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Chiasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiasma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.