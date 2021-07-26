Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,103 Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Immunic worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMUX. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 1,041.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 45,018.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 24,310 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunic during the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunic during the first quarter worth about $558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Immunic stock opened at $9.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.65. Immunic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $28.21. The company has a market capitalization of $240.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.04.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.92). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Immunic, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on IMUX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Aegis initiated coverage on Immunic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Immunic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.44.

In other Immunic news, Chairman Duane Nash acquired 4,000 shares of Immunic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,908. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

