Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 27,431 Shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,431 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of ClearPoint Neuro worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLPT. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter worth about $7,359,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 565.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 272,022 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the 1st quarter worth about $1,182,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the 1st quarter worth about $1,165,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter worth about $845,000. 14.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

ClearPoint Neuro stock opened at $20.15 on Monday. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $31.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.52. The company has a market cap of $418.33 million, a P/E ratio of -47.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 21.50, a current ratio of 22.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 52.86% and a negative return on equity of 60.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Michael Burnett sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,407,886.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for instruments or devices designed to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

